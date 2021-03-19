PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (CBS) – New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu is excepting the tourism industry in the state to start bouncing back.

“Like I said, I tell everyone to plan big plan for a successful summer and a summer that looks like more 2019 than 2020,” said Governor Sununu

Businesses here in Portsmouth are already gearing up for what they hope will be a busy summer.

“Every summer will be better than last summer,” said Liars Bench Beer and Bodega owner Dagan Migirditch.

Liar’s Bench Beer and Bodega in Portsmouth is bringing on more staff and is ready to safely fill up the patio.

“We’re kind of circling these wagons for the next month and a half, but as soon as all those vaccinations are administered and the sun is back out, we are ready to go,” said Migirditch.

Down the street at The Hotel Portsmouth, rooms are already starting to sell out.

“We’re getting a lot of people calling us, inquiring about availability, and also wedding business is just going to be off the charts come this summer,” said the hotels General Manager Peter Melvin.

Warmer days and the vaccine rollout are keeping people optimistic that summer could be closer to normal this year.

“Fingers crossed, finger crossed,” said Silke Psula.