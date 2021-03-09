BOSTON (CBS) – After a year disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, Northeastern University announced that it is planning on a “normal” fall semester.
Northeastern provost and senior vice president for academic affairs David Madigan made the announcement in a letter to the university community.READ MORE: 'Don't Put Our Progress At Risk': Walsh Asks Bostonians Not To Host St. Patrick's Day Parties
Like much of the country, Northeastern was forced to shift to online learning last March when COVID began spreading rapidly.READ MORE: New Hampshire Ranked Fourth Best State, Massachusetts Comes In At 9
“As we continue to progress successfully through the spring semester, the university is turning its sights toward Fall 2021 planning. I’m writing to announce that our current plans envision returning to a normal fall semester with regular campus activities,” Madigan wrote. “While Covid-19 will not be eliminated (it will likely be with us for years to come) the vast majority of scientific forecasts anticipate that the virus will be well under control by September.”
With the likely widespread use of the COVID vaccine and K-12 students back in classrooms, Madigan said it will relieve the “tremendous care-giving burden” felt by Northeastern faculty and staff.MORE NEWS: Gov. Baker Returns To Work After Trip To Florida, Tests Negative For COVID
Madigan said there will likely be many precautions still in place, such as masks and some form of testing, but the fall semester will likely begin as normal the first week in September.