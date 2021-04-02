BOSTON (CBS) – There have been 1,045 new COVID-19 cases among students and staff in Massachusetts schools in the last week, according to the latest data from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Districts, collaboratives and special education schools reported 801 cases among students and 244 among staff members between March 25th and March 31st.

That’s 135 more total cases than the previous week, an increase of nearly 13-percent. It’s the fourth week in a row that total cases in schools have gone up.

The 1.045 cases are the most in one week since data collection started in September. The previous high of 1,009 was recorded in mid-December. However, the state said there are now more students and staff in schools as districts start to return to full in person learning.

Since September 24th, when the weekly release of data started 9.493 students and 5,511 staff have tested positive.

The weekly report released every Thursday shows the number of positive cases for students who are in hybrid or in-person models. It does not include students in remote-only programs.

Overall, the state now estimates there are about 575,000 students and 85,000 staff in Massachusetts public schools. That’s up from 450,000 students and 75,000 staff last week.

Elementary schools in Massachusetts will be required to have “full-time, in-person instruction five days per week” starting this coming Monday, April 5. Middle schools will have to do the same by Wednesday, April 28.

For the district breakdown on coronavirus cases, visit the DESE website.