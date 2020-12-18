Patriots-Dolphins What To Watch For: Show Us What You GotThe Patriots are still going to try to win games, but they should be focused on seeing what they have for the future.

NFL Week 15 NFC West Picks: 'The 49ers Are Going In The Wrong Direction,' Says CBS San Francisco's Dennis O'DonnellThe Rams and Seahawks sit atop the NFC West, with all four teams technically still in playoff contention.

Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 15: J.K. Dobbins Has Big Opportunity Against Miserable Jaguars Run DefenseThe Ravens host the Jaguars on Sunday and their rookie back has a chance to have a big day for fantasy owners.

Boston College Tight End Hunter Long Declares For NFL DraftOne of college football's best tight ends is ready to make the jump to the NFL.

Devin McCourty, Patriots Trying To Go About Business As Usual, Despite Unfamiliar PositionThough their postseason picture is grim, the Patriots are going about their business the only way they know how.