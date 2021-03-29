Matt Barnes Cleared To Rejoin Red Sox After 'Non-Infectious Positive'Red Sox reliever Matt Barnes has been cleared to return to camp following a new development with his positive COVID-19 test.

Tuukka Rask Remains Out Due To InjuryThe Bruins are still without their No. 1 goaltender, and they're not sure when they'll get him back.

Evan Fournier Upgraded To Available, Will Make Celtics Debut Monday Night Vs. PelicansEvan Fournier might make his Celtics debut Monday night when Boston starts a seven-game homestand at TD Garden.

Celtics Get To See Fans Again As Team Starts 7-Game HomestandWith seven straight games at home, and fans back in the stands, it's a great opportunity for the Celtics to go on a much-needed run.

Bill Belichick Attending Miami Hurricanes Pro DayBill Belichick has been a busy man when it's come to signing free agents. Now, the boss of the Patriots is turning his eye toward the draft.