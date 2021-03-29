TOWNSEND (CBS/AP) — A 1-year-old Townsend boy died after he and his father were struck by a falling tree Friday night.
The 15-month-old boy, identified as Jaxx Sellers, was being held by his father at about 7:45 p.m. Friday when the dead tree in the yard of their New Fitchburg Road home was apparently blown over. Firefighters called it a "very tragic" event.
The father was not seriously injured, other than a few scratches on his forearm, police said.
The child was taken by ambulance to a nearby landing area, then flown by medical helicopter to Tufts Medical Center in Boston.
The boy died Saturday, police said.
The death was a “freak accident,” Townsend police Chief James Sartell told the Lowell Sun.
The National Weather Service had issued a wind advisory, with wind gusts up to 50 mph, in the Townsend area at the time.
