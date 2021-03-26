TOWNSEND (CBS) – A one-year-old boy was seriously injured after a tree fell onto him and his father in Townsend Friday night. The boy was being held by his father when they were struck at a home on New Fitchburg Road.
The child was flown by medical helicopter to Tufts Medical Center. The boy’s father was not injured other than a few scratches on his forearm.
It is believed the tree fell due to powerful wind gusts. A Wind Advisory in the area was in effect through Saturday morning, with gusts up to 50 mph expected.