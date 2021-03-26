Tatum, Smart Help Celtics End Bucks' Winning StreakJayson Tatum scored 34 points, Marcus Smart had 23 and the Boston Celtics beat Milwaukee 122-114 on Friday night.

Boston Pride Happy To Resume Quest For An Isobel CupThe Boston Pride are once again trying to win the NWHL Championship. It looks like they'll actually get their shot at an Isobel Cup this time around.

'This Is Something The Athletes Deserved': Athletes Unlimited CEO Jon Patricof On Paid Pregnancy Leave PolicyThe CEO & Co-Founder of Athletes Unlimited discusses the new revolutionary pregnancy policy for the women athletes in the professional softball, volleyball and lacrosse leagues.

Tuukka Rask Out Through Weekend After Leaving With Injury Thursday NightTuukka Rask made his return for the Bruins on Thursday night, but it did not last long.

Surprise, Surprise: Report Says Celtics Were A 'Finalist' For Nikola VucevicLike clockwork, we're now hearing that the Celtics were the runner-up in a pretty big move less than 24 hours after the NBA trade deadline.