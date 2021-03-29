DUXBURY (CBS) – The Duxbury High School football team got a lesson in anti-Semitism just before Passover after it was discovered they were using offensive language as part of their play calls.
State senator Barry Finegold said he had a “great conversation” with the team Saturday to discuss the Jewish faith and the Holocaust.READ MORE: Boston Mayor Kim Janey To Urge MBTA To Restore Service To Pre-Pandemic Levels
In a press release, he said it was not an easy discussion but an important one.
The team is under investigation for using words like “Auschwitz,” “rabbi” and “dreidel” as audibles during a game earlier this month.
Coach Dave Maimaron was fired and their season has been suspended indefinitely. Maimaron has also been placed on administrative leave from his job as a special education teacher.READ MORE: Strong, Potentially Damaging Winds Expected Monday
MORE NEWS: Coronavirus In Massachusetts: Today's Developments
Earlier today, I had the opportunity to meet with members of the Duxbury High School football team. We had a great conversation, and I wanted to share a few reflections: pic.twitter.com/seKgzd13IV
— Barry Finegold (@Barry_Finegold) March 27, 2021
“I believe we can use the incident in Duxbury as a crucial learning opportunity,” Finegold wrote. Finegold, who is Jewish and played football in high school and college, reached out to the football team after the incident became public.