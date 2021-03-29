BOSTON (CBS) — Some people will get their COVID vaccine delivered to their door and administered in their own living room. Starting Monday, Commonwealth Care Alliance is contracting vaccinators from Cataldo Ambulance to make stops that stretch from Peabody to Brockton.
The recipients wouldn't be able to get the vaccine otherwise.
"This is critically important, its for homebound individuals, people that cannot get out of their own home without two people assist to get to a vaccination site. So this program allows people to go into their home and vaccinate folks safely with qualified individuals in their living rooms," said President and CEO of CCA Christopher Palmieri.
Each batch of the single dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine is secured in a cooler with a list of safety measures and kits filled of PPE and all of the supplies that go with the vaccines.
Each batch of the single dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine is secured in a cooler with a list of safety measures and kits filled of PPE and all of the supplies that go with the vaccines.

The CCA said they hope to finish the trips in eight to 12 weeks but are prepared to go through with this service for as long as it takes.
For more information about the Massachusetts COVID-19 Homebound Vaccination Program, click here.