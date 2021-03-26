BOSTON (CBS) – Extra COVID-19 vaccine doses are coming to Massachusetts next week and the state will use them to launch a new program.
Massachusetts is getting 40,000 more doses than expected of the single-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
Governor Charlie Baker said they will be used to vaccinate about 25,000 homebound residents who can't make it to a vaccination site.
If you need an in-home vaccination call 833-983-0485.
Representatives are available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m in both English and Spanish. They also have access to translators for over 100 languages.
