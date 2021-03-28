WEATHER ALERT:Heavy Rain, Potentially Damaging Winds Expected Throughout New England Sunday
CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Bedford News, Jeffrey Buchannan, Maine news, Rhonda Pattelena

YORK, Maine (CBS) – An online fundraiser for a Bedford woman allegedly murdered during a domestic violence incident on a popular Maine beach has surpassed $17,000.

Rhonda Pattelena, 35, died Friday during the incident on Short Sands Beach in York, Maine. Jeffrey Buchannan, 33, also of Bedford, was arrested.

READ MORE: NH Expects Online Wait Times Monday As COVID Vaccine Becomes Available To Residents Over 40

(Photo Credit: From York County Jail)

Pattelana and Buchannan had a child together, police said.

READ MORE: UNH Pushes Back Commencement Ceremonies

Witnesses called 911 Friday to report a man assaulting a woman behind a large rock on the beach. Pattelana was found dead from blunt force trauma to the head.

Buchannan was arrested and charged with murder. He is due in court Monday.

MORE NEWS: Baker 'Pleased' With State's COVID Vaccine Progress After 'Lumpy And Bump' Start

According to the online fundraiser, Pattelena was a single mother who leaves behind three children.

CBSBoston.com Staff