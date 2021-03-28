YORK, Maine (CBS) – An online fundraiser for a Bedford woman allegedly murdered during a domestic violence incident on a popular Maine beach has surpassed $17,000.
Rhonda Pattelena, 35, died Friday during the incident on Short Sands Beach in York, Maine. Jeffrey Buchannan, 33, also of Bedford, was arrested.
Pattelana and Buchannan had a child together, police said.
Witnesses called 911 Friday to report a man assaulting a woman behind a large rock on the beach. Pattelana was found dead from blunt force trauma to the head.
Buchannan was arrested and charged with murder. He is due in court Monday.
According to the online fundraiser, Pattelena was a single mother who leaves behind three children.