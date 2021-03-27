YORK, M.E. (CBS) — A Massachusetts man is accused of killing a woman in York, Maine on Friday. Jeffrey Buchannan, 33, was arrested after Rhonda Pattelena, 35, was found dead behind a rock on Short Sands Beach, Maine State Police said.
Both the suspect and the victim are from Bedford.
State Police said calls began coming in around 4 p.m. for "a male assaulting a female behind a large rock on the beach."
Buchannan and Pattelena had a child together and were domestic partners, said police.
Buchannan was charged with murder and taken to York County Jail. There is no threat to the public.
Maine State Police are investigating and expect to be at the scene throughout the weekend.