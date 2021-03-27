BOSTON (CBS) – The Boston Marathon course was active on Saturday with demonstrators walking along it as part of a “Rally and Run To Stop Asian Hate”.
The event was organized by the New England Chinese American Alliance (NECAA) in conjunction with around 35 other groups.READ MORE: AG Healey Sues Closed North Andover Driving School That Owes Over $1 Million To Students
It comes in the wake of the deadly Atlanta shootings to mourn the loss of eight lives, including six Asian women, and to condemn the acts of violence and discrimination against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.
Standing in solidarity, hundreds came out in support.
“This is actually a crisis moment for Asian Americans. But out of crisis comes opportunity,” said Hua Wang, co-chair of the New England Chinese American Alliance. “It’s also an opportunity for us to speak up and condemn xenophobia, hatred, bigotry and violence against Asian Americans.”READ MORE: Massachusetts Reports 2,362 New COVID Cases, 35 Additional Deaths
The rally started in Hopkinton and ended on the Boston Common. It ran through cities like Ashland, Framingham, Natick, Wellesley, Newton and Brookline.
“We will not be silent,” said Wang. “And we need to turn this moment into momentum.”
Organizers like Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn say the purpose of the event is to display unity, strength and resiliency of the Asian community.MORE NEWS: Bedford Man Accused Of Murdering Woman On Beach In Maine
“The city of Boston has made it clear that intimidation, violence and discrimination against any ethnic group will not be tolerated,” Flynn said.