QUINCY (CBS) – Just the other day, in San Francisco, a 73-year-old Asian-American woman was assaulted, apparently because she was Asian.
Then, in Atlanta, eight people were shot and killed by one man; six of the victims were Asian.
But to many in Massachusetts’ Asian community, it’s saddening but not totally surprising. “It’s a continuation of what Asian-Americans experienced since we first came hundreds of years ago,” said Sam Hyun, of the state’s Asian American Commission.
Many in the Asian community complain that they are the only ethnic group that constantly are faced with the same question. "I still hear people asking me, 'Well, where you from I'm from?'" said Nina Liang. "It gets harder and harder to answer that question because I'm from Quincy. I was born and raised here." She is also the President of the Quincy City Council.
Some are now wondering why Asian-Americans are being targeted more these days. Is it a trend because society is losing its empathy and tolerance?
“This crisis has exposed them, and it’s exposed that deep and dirty underside, I think, of American history and American attitudes toward this population, ” said IMass Boston Professor Paul Wantanabe
"America is being forced to have a reckoning," said Sam Hyun.
“We’ve experienced this our whole lives. It’s what we just exist with,” said Nina Liang.