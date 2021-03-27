CBSN BostonWatch Now
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (CBS/AP) — A tornado with an estimated wind speed of 110 mph (180 kmh) touched down in Vermont on Friday afternoon, injuring at least two people.

A statement from the National Weather Service in Burlington, Vermont, says the tornado threw a barrel into a house — shattering a window — uprooted trees, removed roofs from farm buildings, “forcibly removed an attached garage from a house” — causing the garage’s collapse — and flipped a car near Middlebury.

It traveled about 1 mile (1.6 kilometers) before dissipating. The tornado registered at the upper end of the EF1 scale, which is considered weak.

Two people were injured, including a child.

The tornado came as high winds rocked New England.

Vermont averages one tornado per year.

