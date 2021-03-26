Boston Pride Happy To Resume Quest For An Isobel CupThe Boston Pride are once again trying to win the NWHL Championship. It looks like they'll actually get their shot at an Isobel Cup this time around.

Tuukka Rask Out Through Weekend After Leaving With Injury Thursday NightTuukka Rask made his return for the Bruins on Thursday night, but it did not last long.

Surprise, Surprise: Report Says Celtics Were A 'Finalist' For Nikola VucevicLike clockwork, we're now hearing that the Celtics were the runner-up in a pretty big move less than 24 hours after the NBA trade deadline.

Jimmy Garoppolo (Likely) Now Available, After 49ers Trade Up For No. 3 Overall PickThe 49ers just jumped up in the draft, leading us to reasonably assume that Jimmy Garoppolo is now available.

Ainge Called TPE Audible After Sensing 'Discouragement' From CelticsDanny Ainge had said that he wanted to save the TPE for the summer, but instead he used it on Evan Fournier ahead of the deadline. He explained why he had the change of heart on Friday.