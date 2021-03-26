BOSTON (CBS) — Rock star Steven Tyler, the lead singer of Boston-based Aerosmith, celebrated his 73rd birthday on Friday.
Tyler shared a photo of himself on Facebook blowing out what looked to be several dozen candles on a birthday cake.
"Wow. . . just blown away. . . thank you for all the birthday wishes," Tyler wrote. "I can't wait to rock out with all of you again soon!!!"
The coronavirus pandemic forced Aerosmith to postpone their 50th anniversary tour to 2022. But the "Bad Boys Of Boston" are still scheduled to perform at Fenway Park on September 14, 2021 as long as the city allows it.