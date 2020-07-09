BOSTON (CBS) — Another big artist has pushed their Fenway Park show this summer to next year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Aerosmith says its 50th anniversary concert at the iconic ballpark is being postponed to September 14, 2021.
Aerosmith was supposed to play the same weekend as fellow homegrown band New Kids On The Block, who have rescheduled their show for July 16, 2021.
Our 50th Anniversary Fenway show is being rescheduled to 14th September 2021. All tickets will be honored for the new date so hold onto yours! Or if you are unable to make it, you’ll be able to request a refund. Ticket holders will be emailed with all details. pic.twitter.com/vU1KERyvIO
— Aerosmith (@Aerosmith) July 9, 2020
Aerosmith tickets for 2020 will still be good next year. Ticket holders have until August 8, 2020 to seek a refund.