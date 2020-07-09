CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Aerosmith, Boston News, Fenway Park

BOSTON (CBS) — Another big artist has pushed their Fenway Park show this summer to next year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Aerosmith says its 50th anniversary concert at the iconic ballpark is being postponed to September 14, 2021.

Aerosmith was supposed to play the same weekend as fellow homegrown band New Kids On The Block, who have rescheduled their show for July 16, 2021.

Aerosmith tickets for 2020 will still be good next year. Ticket holders have until August 8, 2020 to seek a refund.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply