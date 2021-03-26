OSSIPEE, N.H. (CBS) – The body of Sinead Lyons, a Lowell woman who had been reported missing since March 11, was found in Ossipee Lake Friday.
The body was discovered by a New Hampshire Fish and Game dive team member at around 2 p.m. during a coordinated search.
The 41-year-old had apparently told a friend she was heading to Ossipee to visit her boyfriend. She said she was going to pick up her dog, a German shepherd, and go for a walk on that warm day. She was last seen on March 11.
On March 15, N.H. State Police found her car near Ossipee Lake.