By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Lowell News

LOWELL (CBS) – Police are asking for help finding missing Lowell resident Sinead Lyons, who  could be in New Hampshire.

Lyons, 41, was last seen Thursday morning.

Sinead Lyons. (Image Credit: Lowell Police)

She was driving to the Ossipee or Effiingham region of New Hampshire in a white 2005 Volvo V70 station wagon with Massachusetts license plate 926TN7.

Lowell Police said Lyons may also be in North Conway.

Lyons is 5’11” with blonde hair.

Anyone who knows of Lyons’ location is asked to call (978) 937-3200

