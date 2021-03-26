BOSTON (CBS) — The Museum of Science is planning a lasting tribute to Boston native Leonard Nimoy. Plans were announced Friday – “Leonard Nimoy Day” – to develop a monument to honor the actor who will forever be remembered for portraying the logical Spock on “Star Trek.”

The 20-foot stainless steel sculpture, designed by artist David Phillips, depicts the “Live Long and Prosper” Vulcan salute that became synonymous with Spock and Nimoy. It will be located at Science Park in front of the museum “welcoming visitors and Star Trek fans from around the world.”

“The “Live Long and Prosper” symbol represents a message that my dad believed so strongly in,” said daughter Julie Nimoy in a statement. “My dad always loved Boston and he would be honored knowing that the Museum of Science would be the permanent home to this memorial. The sculpture not only depicts one of the world’s most recognized and loved gestures for peace, tolerance, and diversity, but it will also be a beautiful tribute to my dad’s life and legacy.”

Nimoy, who died in 2015, was born in Boston’s West End neighborhood. He has been the voice of the introduction film in the museum’s Mugar Omni Theater for 30 years.

“Leonard Nimoy was one of our own. Growing up a few blocks from the Museum of Science, he never forgot his immigrant roots. He was, and forever will be, a beloved part of our Museum family,” said Tim Ritchie, president of the Museum of Science, in a statement. “He lifted our aspirations and hopes through his commitment to science, intellectual curiosity, generosity, and, yes, logic. He reminded us about the best part of humanity and gave us a vision for building a society based on reason and tolerance. The opportunity to pay tribute to him is a great honor and what better day to make this announcement than on what would have been his 90th birthday.”

The museum will work with Nimoy’s family on the next steps including fundraising and construction. The goal is to raise $1 million for the project. Click here to donate to the memorial fund.