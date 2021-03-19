BOSTON (CBS) — Boston is paying a special tribute to actor Leonard Nimoy, who would have turned 90 years old later this month. Mayor Marty Walsh is declaring his birthday, March 26, to be “Leonard Nimoy Day” in the city.
Nimoy, who died in 2015, was born in Boston’s West End neighborhood. He’ll always be remembered for portraying the logical, pointy-eared Spock in “Star Trek,” and embracing the Vulcan character’s “live long and prosper” motto.
I grew up in Boston. The city gave me education, arts, and above all, spine.
My hometown. LLAP
— Leonard Nimoy (@TheRealNimoy) April 17, 2013
Walsh wrote that Nimoy “brought honor upon his native city” with his accomplishments and “gave the immigrant, the refugee, and the oppressed, a hero for ‘the Outsider.'”
“I encourage all Bostonians to recognize Leonard Nimoy’s commitment and dedication to the Arts and the lasting impact that he has left on the community,” Walsh said.
Nimoy’s daughter Julie shared news of the proclamation on social media.
As a special tribute to dad @TheRealNimoy life and legacy, the @CityOfBoston just announced that on his birthday, 3/26 will officially be #LeonardNimoyDay! Thank you Mayor @marty_walsh for supporting this proclamation! @nimoycopdfilm #COPD pic.twitter.com/c1p0PzMLRx
— Julie Nimoy (@JulieNimoy) March 18, 2021
Boston University awarded Nimoy an honorary degree in 2012.