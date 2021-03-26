BOSTON (CBS) – Sources tell the I-Team the suspect in the deadly police shooting in Quincy has been identified as 36-year-old Eric Michael Leach.
In 2012, Leach was charged with shooting an 8-year-old Brockton girl in the leg. Sources said Leach left the scene of that shooting and was put on the Massachusetts Most Wanted list. He was captured in Brockton weeks later.READ MORE: Tyngsborough Elementary School To Go Fully Remote Next Week After COVID Outbreak At School
The I-Team has learned Leach had addresses in Brockton and Winthrop and had a long criminal history that includes violence and guns.READ MORE: Massachusetts Reports 2,301 New COVID Cases, 40 Additional Deaths
Sources said Leach was behind the wheel of a Rockland Police cruiser that he stole after he allegedly robbed a 7-11 at gunpoint Friday morning, leading police on a chase through several towns.
The chase ended in Quincy where police said he was able to get access to a patrol rifle in the cruiser, and after allegedly pointing it at police, was shot by a trooper on the State Police STOP team.MORE NEWS: Police Shoot, Kill Armed Robbery Suspect Eric Leach In Stolen Rockland Cruiser In Quincy
WBZ contacted Leach’s family by phone. They did not wish to comment.