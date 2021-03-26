QUINCY (CBS) — Police shot an armed robbery suspect in a stolen Rockland police car in Quincy Friday morning after a tense standoff and chase through several towns. According to WBZ-TV I-Team sources, it all started when the suspect robbed a store in Rockland, stole an open cruiser and took off, leading police on a chase through several towns.

Massachusetts State Police said the suspect was shot by police and rushed to the hospital.

The area near Exit 42 of the Burgin Parkway to Route 3 in Quincy was shut down before 8 a.m. State Police said the person had stopped the cruiser, but refused to get out.

Negotiators were there, but after a standoff the suspect drove off again. According to the I-Team, stop-sticks were deployed to stop the stolen cruiser near the BJ’s Gas Station on Burgin Parkway, leaving the car with flat tires.

Commuters were forced to find alternative routes as the MBTA Red Line and Commuter Rail in the area were shut down.

Officers were told not to communicate through the police radio since the suspect has access to it in the stolen cruiser, according to I-Team sources. The suspect could have had access to the long gun locked in the back of the stolen cruiser as well.

Many cruisers also are equipped with a kill switch that disables the cruiser remotely. This cruiser doesn’t appear to have one.

The stolen cruiser somehow got through police at the Burgin Parkway off-ramp but officers have stopped him again at the BJ's. pic.twitter.com/bweMmPBfud — Liam Martin (@LiamWBZ) March 26, 2021

Massachusetts State Police said the situation was over around 9:45 a.m. There is no threat to the public.

Weymouth Police also confirmed to WBZ-TV that one of their cruisers was damaged during the pursuit of this suspect. They said their officer is OK but did not provide any other details about the crash.

“Ran for cover.” Witnesses return to retrieve their cars at the gas station after watching the stolen cruiser surrounded by police. #wbz pic.twitter.com/H6t6bl8hZK — Beth Germano (@BethWBZ) March 26, 2021

Witnesses who were forced to leave their cars at the gas station and run to safety were able to retrieve them after the suspect was taken away.