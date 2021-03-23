BOSTON (CBS) – Former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh left the city early Tuesday morning on a flight to Washington where he will be sworn in as the next Labor Secretary.
He arrived at Logan Airport carrying a coffee from Doughboy Donuts in South Boston. Walsh gave a plug to the shop during his confirmation hearing last month.
“It’s bittersweet, being mayor was an incredible job, loved it. It was a little emotional this morning, but I’m looking forward to my new challenge,” he told reporters before boarding his flight.
Former #Boston Mayor Marty Walsh just arrived at Logan Airport carrying a coffee from Doughboy Donuts in South Boston. He's leaving for Washington where he will be sworn in as U.S. Labor Secretary today. @wbz pic.twitter.com/SaGbWLFZ3n
— Anna Meiler (@AnnaMeiler) March 23, 2021
Walsh was confirmed by the Senate Monday evening and then officially resigned from office at 9 p.m. City Council President Kim Janey became acting mayor and the city’s first woman and first person of color to hold the office.
Walsh will be sworn in by Vice President Kamala Harris at 5:25 p.m. Tuesday in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building. He is the first union member to be Secretary of Labor in nearly 50 years.