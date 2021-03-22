BOSTON (CBS) – The Senate will hold a final vote Monday afternoon to confirm Boston Mayor Marty Walsh as the next Labor Secretary.
The Senate finished debate on Walsh's nomination Thursday afternoon, six weeks after he testified before the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. A vote is scheduled for sometime after 3 p.m. in Washington.
If confirmed, he would be the first union member to be Secretary of Labor in nearly 50 years.
Walsh was first elected mayor in 2013. Before that, he was a state representative for nearly 20 years and held leadership positions in multiple labor unions.
When Walsh officially steps down as mayor, Boston City Council President Kim Janey will become acting mayor.
Boston voters will choose a new mayor in November.