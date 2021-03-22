BOSTON (CBS) – An additional 850,000 people are now eligible to make COVID vaccine appointments in Massachusetts.
Starting Monday, people age 60 and older and essential workers from the following categories can now get shots:READ MORE: What's Open, What's Closed As Massachusetts Begins Reopening Phase 4 Monday
- Grocery and convenience store workers
- Restaurant or cafe workers
- Food, meatpacking, beverage, agriculture, consumer goods, retail, or food service workers
- Food pantry workers or volunteers
- Medical supply chain workers
- Vaccine development workers
- Transit/transportation workers
- Public works, water, wastewater, or utility workers
- Sanitation workers
- Public health workers
- Judges, prosecutors, defense attorneys, clerks
- Funeral directors and funeral workers
However, as of early Monday morning, CVS had not updated its eligibility categories to include these workers for vaccination appointments at CVS pharmacies in Massachusetts.READ MORE: Massachusetts Travel Order Replaced With An Advisory - Here's What Changes
On Monday, April 5, residents 55 and older and those with one existing medical condition will be eligible across the state.
Vaccines will be available to the general public on Monday, April 19.MORE NEWS: Senate To Hold Afternoon Vote On Marty Walsh Labor Secretary Nomination
Visit Mass.Gov/CovidVaccine to book an appointment or call the hotline at 211.