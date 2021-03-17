BOSTON (CBS) – Every resident age 16 and older in Massachusetts will be eligible for a COVID vaccine starting April 19, the state announced Wednesday.

Governor Charlie Baker’s office released this schedule for all remaining groups:

March 22: residents 60+ and certain workers

April 5th: residents 55+ and residents with one certain medical condition

April 19th: general public ages 16 years of age and older

The full timeline is available at mass.gov/COVIDVaccinePhases.

“The Administration has received assurances from the federal government that an increased vaccine supply will be available to states soon,” the governor’s office said in a statement announcing the updated timeline.

“Depending on supply, it could take weeks for people to be notified that an appointment is available at a mass vaccination site.”

Massachusetts launched its new COVID vaccine preregistration system last Friday. After signing up, people are notified by text, email or phone call about when they’re eligible for openings at the state’s seven mass vaccination sites. Everyone has 24 hours to respond.

Massachusetts is currently in phase 2 of its vaccine rollout. According to the state’s plan, the next group eligible for the vaccine includes essential employees, such as grocery store workers. They’ll be followed by people with one medical condition and then the general public.

President Biden has challenged states to make all adults eligible for the vaccine by May 1.

The governor has often insisted he can ramp up vaccine distribution as the federal government ramps up supply. Massachusetts General Hospital infectious disease specialist Dr. Mark Siedner told WBZ-TV that is happening.

“Two states already, Alaska and Mississippi are already moving to vaccination of all adults, so it is the natural order of things,” Dr. Siedner said. “I think what we’re seeing, and what we will see, is that the restriction on vaccinations are going to start to wash away.”

Visit Mass.Gov/CovidVaccine to find out when you’re eligible and to book an appointment or call the hotline at 211.