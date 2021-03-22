BOSTON (CBS) – Newbury Street was alive with activity Monday as crews built a deck over part of the pavement outside La Neta restaurant. Outdoor dining is allowed again in Boston. “You know the sun is out,” said owner Allan Rodriguez. “I think it’s a good vibe for everyone. We all need it, you know we were all in quarantine for a long time,” he said.
It comes as Massachusetts moves into the next step in its reopening plan. Fans are allowed back in the stands for professional sports at 12% capacity. With Bruins players in quarantine, fans are hoping to get into the Garden later this week.
Also back in the game, wedding venues like the Fairmont Copley Plaza can now host as many as 100 guests for an inside event. Dance floors are also allowed at events. “As people come to stay at the hotel to attend a wedding, they’re also going out to dinner in the neighborhood,” said General Manager George Terpilowski. “They’re going out to taxi rides around the city. They’re maybe going to the aquarium and some of the other historic sites.”
Despite the excitement, some have been concerned the state’s reopening is moving too fast and could lead to another surge. A group of organizations, including the Mass. Teachers Association, sent the Governor a letter urging him to reconsider. Positive COVID cases are on the rise in Massachusetts, but with vaccination numbers increasing, the Governor has said the timing makes sense.