BOSTON (CBS) – Kim Janey officially will take over as Boston mayor on Monday night. The Boston City Council president will assume the role of acting mayor at 9:01 p.m., one minute after Marty Walsh resigns.
Walsh was confirmed as labor secretary in a 68-29 Senate vote shortly after 6 p.m.
“I was texting with Council President Janey last night. I texted, ‘think about this for a minute, a little girl from Roxbury is about to be mayor of Boston.’ And her response was, ‘think about this for a minute, a little boy from Dorchester is about to be United States Labor Secretary,'” Walsh said. “What an amazing city that we live in and what an amazing time that we’re experiencing right now.”
Janey will be the first woman and first person of color to serve as mayor of Boston.
Congratulations on making history, @Kim_Janey. I know you are going to continue serving our city and supporting an equitable recovery from #COVID19. I am always here for you, my friend. pic.twitter.com/rR3lrOoMBy
Janey grew up in Roxbury, and is a graduate of the Boston and Reading Public Schools, as well as Smith College. She was elected the first woman to represent District 7 in 2017, and was voted president of the council in 2020.
She has worked with a number of local advocacy groups, including MassVOTE, the Boston NAACP, the Massachusetts Women's Political Caucus and Massachusetts Advocates for Children.
Janey will serve as acting mayor until the November election. She has not yet said if she plans on seeking a full term.