CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) – New Hampshire residents 50 years old and older are now eligible to sign up for COVID vaccine appointments.
The state moved to Phase 2b of its vaccination plan as of Monday, meaning people 50-to-64 years old are now able to book an appointment.
Previously, people over 65, residents with certain medical conditions and teachers were eligible for their vaccine.
In total, about 200,000 New Hampshire residents became eligible on Monday.
Gov. Chris Sununu said the vaccine will be available to the general public within weeks, though he has not yet set a date for that to happen.