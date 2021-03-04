CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) – New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu said the state is “way ahead of schedule” with its COVID vaccine plan, and as a result can offer appointments for teachers and people over 50 years old before the end of March.
The state is currently in Phase 1b of its plan, meaning people 65 and older, and those with two or more eligible medical conditions can make an appointment.
Sununu announced Thursday that school districts who are hosting “closed pod” vaccination clinics for their teachers will be able to begin scheduling shots on March 12 as the state moves forward to Phase 2a.
On March 17, K-12 school and childcare staff members can begin making appointments on the state's vaccine website. Those appointments will get underway at various locations beginning March 22.
There are about 50,000 New Hampshire residents who will become newly eligible in Phase 2A.
On March 22, the state plans to move forward to 2B of its plan, which allows people 50-64 years old to sign up for appointments. Those shots will be administered starting March 25.
A mass vaccination clinic is scheduled for this weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. The clinic, which will feature Johnson & Johnson single-shot vaccines, is designed to allow people whose appointments were not until April to go sooner.
Visit https://www.vaccines.nh.gov/ to find out when you’re eligible and to book an appointment or call the hotline at 211.