BOSTON (CBS) — The Dropkick Murphy’s are keeping a St. Patrick’s Day tradition alive in Boston. The local band is streaming a free virtual concert for the second year in a row Wednesday night at 7 p.m. to celebrate the holiday.
The show is called "Still Locked Down." Instead of charging for tickets, the band is asking for donations to help cover expenses and pay the crew after what's been an extremely difficult year for the music industry.
…just under 36 HOURS until our ST. PADDY’S DAY LIVE STREAM!! We’re bringing it to you FREE no ticket price!! Instead we’re passing the virtual hat – throw us what YOU can afford. Thanks to all who’ve contributed so far. You can drop some in the hat at https://t.co/8anDdAZ3zH !! pic.twitter.com/mVgSz2t9ow
— Dropkick Murphys (@DropkickMurphys) March 16, 2021
“For the second year in a row, we’ll be playing a March 17 show in Boston…beamed right into your living room!!” the Dropkick Murphys said in their announcement.
Last year’s St. Patrick Day show for the Dropkick Murphys was also virtual and raised more than $60,000 for charity.
Last May, the band took over an empty Fenway Park for a free streaming concert to benefit Habitat for Humanity, Feeding America and the Boston Resiliency Fund. The band also had a special guest – virtually on the outfield screens: Bruce Springsteen.
The concert can be watched on the group's Facebook and YouTube pages, as well as DKMstream.com.