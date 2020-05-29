



BOSTON (CBS) – After two months, finally some action in Boston’s Fenway Park – and no, it wasn’t baseball. The Dropkick Murphys took over the infield to perform in front of an empty ballpark for charity Friday.

While most of the audience streamed the free show online, several people turned up along Jersey Street. “We have some fellow fans here, I see a little bit of life coming back into the city,” said Teresa Gilvin from Medford.

It’s a sense of normalcy after COVID-19 restrictions canceled Major League Baseball and summer concerts at the beloved ballpark.

“Usually you see the sausage guys, the beer stands and crowds of people… but seems pretty calm tonight,” said one spectator.

After a long day on the frontlines, a group of Dana Farber nurses pulled up their beach chairs to enjoy the free show from the parking lot across from Fenway.

“It brings you a little bit of hope during all of this,” said one nurse.

“It’s nice to see people and hopefully next year we’ll be inside the stadium and not in the car,” said another.

The band also had a special guest – virtually on the outfield screens: Bruce Springsteen.

“It’s a great way to showcase our city and our community getting back together and listening to great music,” said Dana Essigmann.

Proving just how resilient the city is.

The concert benefited Habitat for Humanity, Feeding America and the Boston Resiliency Fund.