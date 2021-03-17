BOSTON (CBS) – Dick Hoyt, a Boston Marathon icon who pushed his son Rick during the event for decades, died Wednesday. He was 80 years old.
Hoyt died in his sleep. He had been dealing with health issues recently.
Dick and Rick Hoyt had been a fixture of the Boston Marathon since 1981, when Dick first pushed his son, born a spastic quadriplegic with cerebral palsy, in the race for the first time. The duo began doing other marathons around the country in 1977.
The elder Hoyt had to retire from running several years ago.
Bryan Lyons, who replaced Dick Hoyt in 2015, died suddenly last year.