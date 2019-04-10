



BOSTON (CBS) – Rick Hoyt, one of the signature participants at the Boston Marathon, won’t be in this year’s race due to health issues.

Dick and Rick Hoyt have been a fixture of the Boston Marathon since 1981, when Dick first pushed his son, born a spastic quadriplegic with cerebral palsy, in the race for the first time. The duo began doing other marathons around the country in 1977.

In total, Rick has been in 36 Boston Marathons. Dick pushed his son for the last time in 2014. In 2015, Bryan Lyons joined Team Hoyt and has been pushing Rick since.

Rick, who is 57 years old, was hospitalized earlier this year for a month.

“Rick Hoyt the heart and soul of Team Hoyt will be unable to participate in the 2019 Boston Marathon. Rick is struggling with some health issues that will keep him away this year,” said Rick’s brother, Russ Hoyt. “He is working hard to recover and plans to be back soon.”