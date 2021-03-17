BROCKTON (CBS) – Governor Charlie Baker is scheduled to provide additional details Wednesday morning on when every Massachusetts resident will become eligible for the COVID vaccine.
Baker will discuss the updated timeline for eligibility during a news conference. You can watch it live at 10:30 a.m. on CBSN Boston in the video above.
Baker will be joined by Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, Sec. of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders, and Brockton Neighborhood Health Center CEO Sue Joss for a tour of the vaccination site at The Shaw’s Center in Brockton before his press conference.
The governor's office is expected to release the full schedule prior to the news conference.
Massachusetts is currently in Phase 2 of its vaccine rollout. According to the state’s plan, the next group eligible for the vaccine includes essential employees, such as grocery store workers. They’ll be followed by people with one medical condition and then the general public.
President Biden has challenged states to make all adults eligible for the vaccine by May 1.
Visit Mass.Gov/CovidVaccine to find out when you’re eligible and to book an appointment or call the hotline at 211.