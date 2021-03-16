BOSTONN (CBS) — The Patriots capped off their Monday spending spree by reportedly signing a former New York Jet to help their defensive line. New England reportedly agreed to a two-year deal with D-lineman Henry Anderson.

Anderson, 29, is coming off the best season of his six-year NFL career, finishing with a career-best 42 tackles for the Jets. He had just 1.5 sacks over the last two seasons for New York, after logging a career-high seven sacks to go with 16 QB hits for the Jets in 2018.

He spent his first three seasons with the Indianapolis Colts after being taken in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Stanford, and has 11.5 sacks, 44 QB hits and 167 combined tackles over his career.

Anderson’s deal is worth $7 million over those two years with a maximum value of $11 million, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. He should be a pretty good depth piece for the Patriots, especially if free agents Lawrence Guy and Adam Butler do not return. The Patriots also reached an agreement with Davon Godchaux and re-signed Carl Davis earlier Monday to address their needs along the defensive front.