BOSTON (CBS) — NFL free agency isn’t even technically open, but the Patriots went on one heck of a spending spree on Monday. New England has reached agreements with four players so far, and it doesn’t seem like they’re done yet.

This is unlike anything we’ve seen before from Bill Belichick, who gave out nearly $150 million in the opening hours of the NFL’s legal tampering period. He addressed a handful of areas of need, looking to improve on the team’s 7-9 record from last season, and is certainly putting his money where his mouth is this offseason.

We’re still patiently awaiting news of a wide receiver coming to town, but here is what Belichick and the Patriots have done so far this offseason.

Monday’s Spending Spree

TE Jonnu Smith

The Patriots were in desperate need of something — anything! — at tight end, so Bill Belichick went out and gave a huge contract to one that he’s been enamored with for some time. Smith, 25, is reportedly set to sign a four-year, $50 million deal with New England, one that includes $31.25 million in guaranteed money.

In 60 games over his four-year career, Smith has caught 114 passes and 16 touchdowns.

NT Davon Godchaux

The Patriots reportedly signed Godchaux, who stands at 6-foot-3 and 311 pounds, to plug the middle on defense. The 26-year-old nose tackle played in just five games with the Dolphins last season due to a biceps injury, but he had 75 tackles and a pair of sacks in 2019.

The deal for Godchaux is reportedly worth $16 million total, with $9 million guaranteed.

OLB Matthew Judon

In need of some thump in their pass rush, the Patriots went out and stole Matthew Judon from the Baltimore Ravens. The 28-year-old Judon has racked up 34.5 sacks in 76 games over his five-year career. He had a career-best 9.5 sacks in 2019.

The deal is reportedly for four years and worth $56 million.

DB Jalen Mills

New England added a versatile defensive back in Mills, 26, who can play corner and safety. He was all over the field for the Eagles in 2020, and should fit right in with the rest of Belichick’s secondary.

New England’s deal for Mills is reportedly a four-year pact worth $24 million, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

With those four signings, the Patriots reportedly handed out $81.25 million in guaranteed money on Monday to players who have never worn a New England uniform. That’s a lot of dough.

DE Deatrich Wise Jr.

The Patriots also rewarded one of their own on Monday, reportedly agreeing to a new deal with defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr.

Moves Prior To Monday

QB Cam Newton

In a move that stunned many, the Patriots agreed to bring quarterback Cam Newton back on a one-year, heavily incentivized deal. It remains to be seen if Newton will be New England’s starter for a second straight season, but Cam will at least get a shot.

ST Justin Bethel

Before the frenzy began — and just after the Newton news broke — the Patriots brought back special teams ace Justin Bethel. The 30-year-old played in every game in 2020 and was third in the NFL with 14 special teams tackles.

Bethel’s deal is reportedly for worth $6 million over three years.

Trades

Acquired T Trent Brown From Las Vegas

The Patriots are reuniting with big tackle Trent Brown, whom they acquired from the Raiders last week. In the swap, the Patriots sent Las Vegas a fifth-round pick in 2022, while also receiving a seventh-round pick from the Raiders.

Traded G Marcus Cannon To Houston

The Patriots are reportedly sending guard Marcus Cannon to Houston, swapping fourth, fifth and sixth round picks with the Texans in the upcoming draft.

Departures

G Joe Thuney

Thuney was a stalwart along the New England offensive line for five years, but now he’s a very, very, very rich man thanks to an $80 million deal from the Kanas City Chiefs.