BOSTON (CBS) – You can now get a rapid COVID-19 antibody test at your nearest CVS MinuteClinic.
CVS announced Tuesday that it was adding the service to the nearly 60 MinuteClinic locations in Massachusetts.
The test is a blood sample taken by finger stick. Results take about 15 minutes. The antibody tests can be scheduled ahead or done on a walk-in basis. It costs $38.
COVID-19 antibody tests detect whether somebody has previously been exposed to COVID.
CVS already offers testing for COVID-19 infection. COVID vaccines are also offered at 85 Massachusetts locations, as part of the federal pharmacy program.