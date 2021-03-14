BOSTON (CBS) – The New England Patriots are making another move on the offensive line, this time trading Marcus Cannon to the Houston Texans.
The Boston Globe first reported that the Patriots are trading the right tackle and the clubs are "swapping their picks in the fourth, fifth and sixth rounds."
Cannon opted out of last season due to COVID concerns. ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported that, unlike the team’s other players who opted out, Cannon had not reported back to Foxboro for a physical and workout.
Longtime Patriots OT Marcus Cannon, who is being traded to the Texans, had not reported back to New England for a physical and workout like others who had opted out of the 2020 season. This paved the way for the trade of Cannon, who has roots in Texas.
Bill Belichick had a familiar trade partner in Houston GM Nick Caserio, who was previously with the Patriots.
Last week, the Patriots reacquired offensive lineman Trent Brown in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders.