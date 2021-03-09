FOXBORO (CBS) – Trent Brown is reportedly coming back to the New England Patriots.
According to published reports Tuesday morning, the Las Vegas Raiders have agreed to trade the offensive lineman to the Patriots. The Boston Globe said the Patriots are also getting the Raiders’ seventh round pick in 2022. The Raiders will get New England’s fifth-round pick in 2022.
Brown was the Patriots starting left tackle in 2018 and was a big part of the offensive line that protected Tom Brady and opened up holes for New England’s run game on their march to their last Super Bowl title. He then signed a four-year, $66 million contract with the Raiders after that season.
According Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Brown re-worked that deal, agreeing to a new, one-year contract for $11 million, allowing him to become a free agent again in 2022.