Trent Brown Coming Back To Patriots In Trade With Raiders, Reports SayAccording to published reports Tuesday morning, the Las Vegas Raiders have agreed to trade the offensive lineman to the Patriots.

Might One Under-The-Radar QB Be Available For Patriots In The Draft?That player would be Kellen Mond out of Texas A&M.

Former Red Sox Reliever Rheal Cormier Dies At 53 After Battle With CancerFormer Red Sox reliever Rheal Cormier died Monday after a battle with cancer. Cormier was 53.

D'Angelo Ortiz, Son Of David Ortiz, Aiming For Big League Career -- Perhaps Even With Red SoxWhen it comes to facing some extreme expectations, it doesn't get much higher than trying to follow in the footsteps of David Ortiz. D'Angelo Ortiz, though, is unaffected.

Jackie Bradley Jr. Remembers His Time With Red Sox After Officially Joining BrewersJackie Bradley Jr. is now officially a former member of the Boston Red Sox, with the Milwaukee Brewers announcing a two-year pact with the outfielder on Monday.