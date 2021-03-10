BOSTON (CBS) — As schools prepare for in-person learning, Boston Public Schools will be opening COVID-19 vaccine clinics for its teachers and staff on Sunday.

“More and more Bostonians are receiving their vaccines, and vaccinating our educators is a key step in the City of Boston’s reopening and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mayor Martin J. Walsh. “Boston Public Schools educators and staff have worked tirelessly and selflessly over the past year to be there for our students. As additional students return to our school buildings, we are working to provide our teachers and school staff with as many vaccine access points as we can to further promote the health and safety of our school communities.”

A clinic at Boston Centers for Youth and Families Gallivan Community Center in Mattapan will offer 200 appointments per day Sunday through Thursday for teachers, bus drivers, administrators and all BPS employees and contractors. The clinic will be open for two weeks and then reopen three weeks later to administer second doses.

“As we near the first anniversary of last year’s school closure, the opening of our first clinic to administer vaccines to our workers is a monumental milestone in our battle against the COVID-19 pandemic,” said BPS Superintendent Cassellius.

BPS is partnering with the Boston Teachers Union (BTU) to offer a second location at the BTU Hall in Dorchester when more vaccine doses become available.

“We’re very encouraged by the momentum by which BPS and the City of Boston have made vaccinating our educators a priority now that we are eligible. We look forward to continuing our coordination in setting up as many appointments as possible,” said BTU President Jessica Tang.

Staff and contractors can sign up for appointments at the BPS clinic beginning Thursday, March 11.