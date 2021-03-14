BELMONT (CBS) – Demonstrators turned out in Belmont on Saturday to mark the first anniversary of Breonna Taylor’s death during a botched police raid in Louisville, Kentucky.

Those who showed up to Belmont Center say it’s not only important to say Breonna Taylor’s name, but to also remember her legacy, and to fight for justice – especially one year after her death.

“Very often, it appears that justice is not done when black women are murdered, either by law enforcement or other citizens,” said Kim Haley-Jackson of the Belmont Human Rights Commission.

About two dozen people gathered in Belmont Center waving “Black Lives Matter” flags and lighting candles.

For Meg Anderson, showing up means standing in solidarity.

“It’s really important for me that white people don’t forget,” said Anderson.

It was on March 13, 2020, that Taylor was shot and killed by police in her Louisville, Kentucky apartment during a botched no-knock raid.

Haley-Jackson says there can be no justice without murder charges.

“She is a victim of an unjust system, but she also reminds us that there were others who went before her. There’s Sandra Bland, there are dozens of others that we don’t know so we say Breonna Taylor’s name for them as well,” Haley-Jackson said..

Massachusetts lawmakers such as Congresswoman Lori Trahan and Congressman Seth Moulton amplified the call for justice on Saturday through their respective Twitter accounts.

The House just passed the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, and while it cannot prevent the past, it will help change policing in the future. The Senate should pass this bill. — TeamMoulton (@teammoulton) March 13, 2021

“Breonna Taylor was one of the ones we can’t forget because her death should be attached to new legislations about barring no-knock entrances and things like that,” Anderson said.

But until then, Anderson will continue to stand out, if only to spread awareness.

“We’re in a town that has most of the population white,” Anderson said before hearing honks from passing cars. “It’s really important to hear those honks because it reminds me that I’m not alone.”

Rally organizers say they were encouraged by the turnout and hopes this will lead to some change on Capitol Hill.