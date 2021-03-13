BOSTON (CBS) — Saturday marks the one-year death anniversary of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old ER technician who was killed in her apartment during a botched no-knock raid by police in Louisville, Kentucky.

“Breonna Taylor’s life was tragically and unjustly taken. Let it be a reminder that we must fight to ensure racism and all forms of injustice and bigotry end and the perpetrators of violence are held accountable,” Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said in a tweet that included #SayHerName and #JusticeforBreonna.”

“Today we commemorate the life of Breonna Taylor,” Representative Lori Trahan wrote on Twitter. “As we join together to #SayHerName, we cannot be timid in our demands for change.”

Representative Seth Moulton said, “One year ago today, Breonna Taylor was killed in her home by police officers exercising a no knock warrant. Her death is a tragedy and her family deserves justice.”

The House just passed the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, and while it cannot prevent the past, it will help change policing in the future. The Senate should pass this bill. — TeamMoulton (@teammoulton) March 13, 2021

