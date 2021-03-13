CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Breonna Tay, Breonna Taylor

BOSTON (CBS) — Saturday marks the one-year death anniversary of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old ER technician who was killed in her apartment during a botched no-knock raid by police in Louisville, Kentucky.

“Breonna Taylor’s life was tragically and unjustly taken. Let it be a reminder that we must fight to ensure racism and all forms of injustice and bigotry end and the perpetrators of violence are held accountable,” Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said in a tweet that included #SayHerName and #JusticeforBreonna.”

“Today we commemorate the life of Breonna Taylor,” Representative Lori Trahan wrote on Twitter. “As we join together to #SayHerName, we cannot be timid in our demands for change.”

Representative Seth Moulton said, “One year ago today, Breonna Taylor was killed in her home by police officers exercising a no knock warrant. Her death is a tragedy and her family deserves justice.”

He also mentioned the George Floyd Justice in Police Act which “will help change policing in the future,” according to Moulton.

