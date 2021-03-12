WORCESTER (CBS) – Nurses striking at Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester got some high-powered support from Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Jim McGovern on Friday.
The nurses have been on strike since Monday and are demanding more staffing, saying it’s crucial for safe patient care.
“When our nurses go out on strike, they only do it for our safety and for the people who are on the frontlines doing the work,” Sen. Warren said. “It is time for Saint Vincent to get back to the bargaining table and to recognize that work.”
The nurses say they’ve filed more than 600 complaints about what they say is unsafe staffing in the last year.