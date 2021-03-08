WORCESTER (CBS) – As many as 800 nurses at Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester went on strike Monday morning to push back against what they say is unsafe staffing.

The nurses walked out at 6 a.m.

“We are out here this morning for one reason and that reason is the unsafe conditions in this building, Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester,” nurse Marie Ritacco told WBZ-TV.

In a statement Monday, the hospital said staffing guidelines there “are better than most other hospitals in Massachusetts and have improved over time.”

Saint Vincent, which is owned by Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, called the strike “irresponsible” in the middle of a pandemic.

“This strike will only exacerbate divisiveness during a critical stage of the COVID-19 pandemic when we should be coming together to care for our patients and community,” it said in a statement.

“While we respect the nurses’ right to strike, patients and their loved ones can be assured that our patients will continue to be cared for by qualified replacement registered nurses during this strike action and our hospital will be operational during this time.”

The nurses said their strike will last all day to midnight and continue until an agreement is reached.

“We are resolved to do whatever it takes for as long as it take to protect our patients, as it is safer to strike now than allow Tenet to continue endangering our patients every day on every shift. As we begin our a strike, we are always ready to get back to the table to negotiate whenever Tenet is ready do the same.” said Marlena Pellegrino, RN, co-chair of the local bargaining unit of the Massachusetts Nurses Association.