BOSTON (CBS) – There have been 523 new COVID-19 cases among students and staff in Massachusetts schools in the last week, according to the latest data from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
That's 47 more total cases than the previous week.
Districts, collaboratives and special education schools reported 377 cases among students and 146 among staff members between March 4th and March 10th. Both of those numbers are up slightly from last week.
Schools are not required to report positive cases to the state.
Since September 24th, when the weekly release of data started, 7,534 students and 4,946 staff have tested positive.
The weekly report released every Thursday shows the number of positive cases for students who are in hybrid or in-person models. It does not include students in remote-only programs.
Overall, the state estimates there are about 450,000 students and 75,000 staff in Massachusetts public schools.
For the district breakdown on coronavirus cases, visit the DESE website.