BOSTON (CBS) – There have been 476 new COVID-19 cases among students and staff in Massachusetts schools in the last week, according to the latest data from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
Districts, collaboratives and special education schools reported 343 cases among students and 133 among staff members between February 25 and March 3. Both of those numbers are down from last week.
Schools are not required to report positive cases to the state.
Since September 24th, when the weekly release of data started, 7,157 students and 4,800 staff have tested positive.
The weekly report released every Thursday shows the number of positive cases for students who are in hybrid or in-person models. It does not include students in remote-only programs.
Overall, the state estimates there are about 450,000 students and 75,000 staff in Massachusetts public schools.
For the district breakdown on coronavirus cases, visit the DESE website.