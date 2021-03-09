BROCKTON (CBS) – A Brockton married couple reflects on beating COVID-19, from a trip to the emergency room to finally being vaccinated.

The Curtis family is happy, healthy and finally vaccinated, but that wasn’t the case when WBZ-TV introduced you to the pair one year ago – at the start of the pandemic.

“Every joint in my body ached like I was a 100-year-old lady,” Peggy Curtis said from her hospital bed in March 2020.

She was reeling from the effects of COVID-19 after a trip to Israel and ended up infecting her husband, Larry. This was back when Coronavirus testing was scarce and results took weeks to come back.

Curtis describes how terrifying it was before the face masks when doctors were still trying to figure out how the virus spreads.

“I was their guideline for them. It was frightening for me because they didn’t know the answers either so we were just learning together,” said Curtis.

It’s been a difficult journey for the Curtis family – both beating the virus to a year later feeling the familiar effects after getting their shots.

“I start to feel achy. I start clamming. I start sweating,” said Larry Curtis. “It was probably 30 hours long, but then after that – good to go.”

So much has changed since we interviewed the pair in 2020, from face masks and social distancing guidelines to a vaccine. Back then the pair wanted to share what it was like having COVID-19, but now they have a message of hope.

“I think that’s our message tonight too, there is a light at the end of the tunnel,” said Curtis. “We’re lucky. We’re alive and well.”