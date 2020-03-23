BROCKTON (CBS) — A Brockton woman who has been anxiously awaiting test results for over a week has now tested positive for the coronavirus. She said she’s afraid she may have spread the disease to her husband or others during that time.
UPDATE: The Brockton woman I interviewed last night said her results came back POSITIVE today for the Coronavirus. Her husband is feeling the same #COVID19 symptoms. https://t.co/sJUoZvdFBG
— Tiffany Chan (@TiffanyChanWBZ) March 22, 2020
Peggy Curtis was exposed to the virus on a trip to Israel and was tested at Brockton hospital soon after. The test was sent to a lab in California and she received her results Sunday evening.
Her husband Larry has been showing symptoms of the virus, and she said she assumes he also has it now. The couple has been self-quarantining since the test.
Gov. Charlie Baker said Sunday that the number of tests done statewide as increased 50% each day, but Larry and Peggy are worried results are not getting back to patients fast enough.