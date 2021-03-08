BOSTON (CBS) — Last week, CVS listed teachers as eligible for COVID vaccine appointments in Massachusetts. New numbers show educators in the state didn’t hesitate to jump at the opportunity.
A CVS spokesman tells WBZ-TV that the pharmacy chain scheduled about 25,000 appointments last Wednesday, Thursday and Friday for those in Massachusetts who self-reported as a teacher. That represented 71% of all CVS vaccine appointments booked in the state over the three-day period.READ MORE: Stimulus Check Update: When Might Your $1,400 Economic Relief Payment Arrive?
“Massachusetts was one of the fastest states to book appointments during the same three-day period, compared to the other 20 states where CVS Pharmacy is administering the vaccine,” CVS said in a statement.
CVS expanded eligibility to teachers, school employees and childcare workers last week in order to align with new Federal Retail Pharmacy Program guidelines.READ MORE: 800 Nurses At Saint Vincent Hospital In Worcester Go On Strike
As of Monday afternoon, the CVS vaccine website said that all Massachusetts appointments were booked, but availability “can change quickly based on demand.”
Teachers and school staff can start signing up for appointments at all vaccination sites across Massachusetts starting Thursday.
Visit Mass.Gov/CovidVaccine to find out when you’re eligible and to book an appointment, or call the hotline at 211.MORE NEWS: CDC Says Fully Vaccinated People May Meet Without Masks Or Social Distancing